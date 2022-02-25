Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Entergy worth $20,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.