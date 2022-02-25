Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.