Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will report $637.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.90 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:NVST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.52. 1,687,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Envista by 62.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 516,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Envista by 219.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

