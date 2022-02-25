Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 516,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

