EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by 112.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.