EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 429,082 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 52,973.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Parker-Hannifin worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

PH opened at $289.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $279.12 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

