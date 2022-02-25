EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,592 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

