EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,199 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,433,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

