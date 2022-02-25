EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

