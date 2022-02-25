EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 623 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

