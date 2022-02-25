EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $235.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.44 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

