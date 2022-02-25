EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,211 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 151.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,825 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

