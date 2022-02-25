EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Shares of ROST opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.