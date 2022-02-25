EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

NYSE EPR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

