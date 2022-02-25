Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $780.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Equinix stock opened at $705.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $745.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.83. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

