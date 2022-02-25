Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.20 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

