Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $43.62 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

