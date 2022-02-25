Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -258.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

