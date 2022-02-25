Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TotalEnergies SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTE. MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $53.18 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

