Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Venator Materials PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Venator Materials in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.