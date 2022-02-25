Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $367.52 million, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

