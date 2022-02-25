Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 383.87% from the company’s previous close.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

