Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issues Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $14.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.37. The company had a trading volume of 356,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.92.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

