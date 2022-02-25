Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

