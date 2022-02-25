Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of ESEA opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.33. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

