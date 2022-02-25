Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $34.33. Everbridge shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 104,217 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

