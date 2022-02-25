EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NYSE EVGO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
