Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolent Health by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

