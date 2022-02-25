Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 5,188 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $358,231.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EXAS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

