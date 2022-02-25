Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,465 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

