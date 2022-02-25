Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a C$55.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.90.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.39. 106,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,351. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

