Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Fabrinet worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $13,158,000. Cartica Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 85.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

