Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,173 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.80% of Fate Therapeutics worth $102,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,453,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after acquiring an additional 406,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.