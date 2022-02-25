Financial Analysis: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 90.92 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 16.67 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -127.49

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iris Energy and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Five9 1 3 15 0 2.74

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 100.82%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $165.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

