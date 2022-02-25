First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

