First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after acquiring an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,648,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $743.30 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $707.75 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

