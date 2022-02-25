First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,030,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.67 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

