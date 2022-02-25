First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

