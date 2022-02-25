First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $663,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

