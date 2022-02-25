First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $719,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

