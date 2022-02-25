First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.00

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.00 and last traded at $274.00, with a volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.

The stock has a market cap of $836.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

