First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Northwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

