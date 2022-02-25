First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. 8,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 5,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.
