First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 4,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.