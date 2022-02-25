First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 4,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

