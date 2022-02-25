First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

FUSB opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.57. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First US Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares (Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.