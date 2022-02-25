Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. Five9 has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

