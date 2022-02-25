FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.89. 525,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

