FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.89. The stock had a trading volume of 525,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after buying an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $13,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

