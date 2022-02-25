Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND opened at $97.86 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.