Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

